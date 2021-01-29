Doncaster agree deal for Charlton striker Omar Bogle
11:25am, Fri 29 Jan 2021
Doncaster have announced the signing of Omar Bogle from Sky Bet League One rivals Charlton.
The striker has put pen to paper on an 18-month deal with Rovers.
Bogle scored two goals in 17 appearances for Charlton after joining the Addicks in October.
He has also played for Grimsby, Wigan and Cardiff, with his time at the Welsh outfit including loan spells at Peterborough, Birmingham, Portsmouth and Dutch side ADO Den Haag.
Bogle is Doncaster’s third signing of the week, following John Bostock and Josh Sims.