Doncaster boss Richie Wellens charged with improper conduct by the FA
12:47pm, Thu 30 Sep 2021
Doncaster boss Richie Wellens has been charged with improper conduct by the FA for his behaviour following the stoppage-time penalty decision that went against his side in last week’s 2-1 loss to Plymouth.
Wellens was found to be in breach of FA rule E3 when he kicked a water bottle in the direction of Plymouth fans.
Referee Trevor Kettle subsequently showed the 41-year-old a red card for dissent on the touchline.
Earlier in the week, Wellens apologised for his actions and described his behaviour as “not acceptable”.
An FA statement read: “It is alleged that the manager’s behaviour during the 90th minute of the game amounts to improper conduct and has until Monday (October 4) to respond.”