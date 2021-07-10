Doncaster continue recruitment drive with addition of Jordy Hiwula
Doncaster have made their sixth signing of the summer after Jordy Hiwula completed a free transfer to the Sky Bet League One club.
The forward has agreed a two-year deal after he spent last season at fellow divisional rivals Portsmouth where he scored three times in 15 appearances.
Hiwula started out with Manchester City before permanent spells with Huddersfield and Coventry in addition to a string of loan stints and is excited about the style of play Rovers will produce under new boss Richie Wellens.
“I’m really excited to be here,” he said. “I’ve spoken to a few players who’ve played here previously and they all said what a good club it is and that I’d really enjoy my football so that’s what convinced me sign here.
“I’ve always kept an eye on Rovers over the seasons and even last season when I came here with Portsmouth, I felt like the style of play is something that would really suit me.
“The way the manager wants to play was a big factor and he’s done really well at other clubs he’s been at so I’m looking forward to working under him.”