Doncaster defender Charlie Seaman signs new two-year deal

Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium
Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
10:03am, Tue 04 May 2021
Doncaster right-back Charlie Seaman has signed a new two-year deal with the club, the Sky Bet League One outfit have announced.

The 21-year-old joined Rovers last summer after being released by Bournemouth and was sent out on a season-long loan to Maidstone of National League South, whose campaign was curtailed in February.

In their statement announcing Seaman’s new deal running to 2023, Doncaster said on their official website: “Because of FA and EFL loan rules, Seaman has been unable to make his Rovers debut since returning to the club for the latter stages of the season but has said that being around the squad has improved him as a player and is getting him ready to hit the ground running for the new campaign.”

