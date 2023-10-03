03 October 2023

Doncaster end Crawley’s five-match winning run with well-deserved victory

By NewsChain Sport
03 October 2023

Doncaster ended Crawley’s impressive winning run at five matches with a 2-0 triumph at the Eco-Power Stadium.

A Mo Faal strike and a Joe Ironside penalty saw Rovers through to a third win from their last four Sky Bet League Two outings.

Crawley started the brighter with Laurence Maguire forcing Louis Jones to tip over the crossbar from a powerful header.

Doncaster grew into the game when Owen Bailey drew a save from Corey Addai with a low strike. They took the lead after 27 minutes when Ironside pounced on a mistake and squared to Faal, who slotted home from 15 yards.

Faal almost doubled the advantage immediately when he met a Luke Molyneux free-kick with a header only to be denied by Addai. Molyneux hit the bar early in the second half with an in-swinging cross.

Rovers were gifted a second when Will Wright hauled down Joseph Olowu, presenting Ironside with the opportunity to smash in from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute.

Crawley pushed for a way back into the game, but were shut out well by the hosts.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Three dead after shooting at major shopping centre in Bangkok

world news

BBC royal correspondent who Charles once described as ‘an awful man’ retires

news

Transition from patchy rain to sunshine: London's weather update for Tuesday, October 3rd

news