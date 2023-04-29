29 April 2023

Doncaster end winless run with narrow victory over Colchester

By NewsChain Sport
29 April 2023

Doncaster ended a run of nine games without a win as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Colchester.

Club captain Tommy Rowe’s first-half effort was all that was needed to separate the sides, with the U’s beaten for the first time in nine games.

The hosts started the brighter with Aidan Barlow curling narrowly wide in the opening minutes, only for Colchester to look the more dangerous for the majority of the first half.

Rovers goalkeeper Louis Jones produced a smart save after John Akinde was played through and also denied Arthur Read, while Samson Tovide sent several headers over the crossbar from good positions.

But it was Doncaster who took the lead on the half-hour mark. Bobby Faulkner flicked a header on goal from a free-kick, with Rowe darting in to deliver the decisive touch from close range.

The second half was a tame affair until Jones produced a stunning save on his line to keep out a powerful volley from Akinde in the game’s last act.

