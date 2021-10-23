error code: 1003
23 October 2021

Doncaster escape League One basement with dramatic victory over Cheltenham

By NewsChain Sport
Doncaster held on to secure an entertaining 3-2 win over Cheltenham and climb off the foot of the Sky Bet League One table.

Donny started the stronger and made it count when taking a 23rd-minute lead. Ethan Galbraith’s long ball forward was brought down superbly by Joe Dodoo, who lashed a shot in from 18 yards.

Rovers doubled their advantage in second-half stoppage time when skipper Tom Anderson powered in a header from a John Bostock corner.

Doncaster continued to enjoy the better of play from start of the second period and grabbed a third when Rodrigo Vilca latched onto a Ben Close pass, cut inside and lashed a shot into the far corner.

Cheltenham were offered a way back into the game when given a penalty for a handball from Galbraith but Liam Sercombe saw his spot-kick saved by Pontus Dahlberg while Alfie May struck a post with his follow-up.

But the visitors did pull a goal back when Alfie May hooked in from close range in the 68th minute.

Andy Williams then ensured a nervy finish when heading home from a corner in stoppage time.

