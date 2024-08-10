10 August 2024

Doncaster make flying start to season with big win over Accrington

By NewsChain Sport
10 August 2024

Doncaster got their League Two campaign off to a blistering start as they thumped Accrington 4-1 at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Manager Grant McCann made the title the primary goal for his side after suffering play-off agony last season.

And his players showed their determination to rise to the challenge as a Luke Molyneux brace plus strikes from Jordan Gibson and Billy Sharp saw Rovers surge clear.

Gibson struck the post early with a powerful drive but the first half produced few chances until Molyneux slotted home from 12 yards in the 43rd minute.

Tyler Walton headed home an equaliser for Accrington from a Connor O’Brien cross two minutes into the second half.

Rovers were back in front after 62 minutes when Molyneux smashed in a piledriver from 30 yards.

Gibson marked his debut for the club by extending the lead with a fine curling effort from 20 yards in the 68th minute.

Fellow summer signing Sharp – a decade on from his last appearance for Doncaster – hooked in after 87 minutes to put the icing on the cake for Rovers.

