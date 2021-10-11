Doncaster manager Richie Wellens fined and banned for improper conduct
12:35pm, Mon 11 Oct 2021
Doncaster boss Richie Wellens has been given a two-game touchline ban and fined £1,000 for his behaviour following the stoppage-time penalty decision that went against his side in last month’s 2-1 defeat to Plymouth.
Wellens, who kicked a water bottle in the direction of Plymouth fans after the decision, admitted being in breach of FA rule E3
Referee Trevor Kettle showed the 41-year-old a red card for dissent on the touchline after the incident.
An FA statement read: “The Doncaster manager admitted that his behaviour during the 90th minute of the EFL League One fixture against Plymouth on Saturday 25 September amounted to improper conduct.”