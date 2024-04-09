09 April 2024

Doncaster seal seventh straight win to continue charge towards play-offs

By NewsChain Sport
09 April 2024

Doncaster won a seventh consecutive league game for the first time in 77 years as their unlikely play-off push continued with a 2-1 win over Walsall.

Goals from Joe Ironside and Hakeeb Adelakun saw Grant McCann’s in-form side move four points off League Two’s top seven as their brilliant about-turn continued.

It came despite Walsall having the better of the first half. Both Josh Gordon and Jamille Matt were denied by blocks on the line from Ironside in a goalmouth scramble after Emmanuel Adegboyega hit the underside of the bar.

Doncaster took the lead on 40 minutes when Ironside raced onto a low ball from Luke Molyneux and fired in first time.

The hosts doubled the advantage on 77 minutes when Adelakun met Jamie Sterry’s long diagonal ball and looped a header over Walsall keeper Owen Evans.

Isaac Hutchinson fired straight in from a free kick from a tight angle three minutes into added time but Doncaster were not to be denied.

