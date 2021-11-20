20 November 2021

Doncaster share spoils with Lincoln after goalless stalemate at Keepmoat Stadium

By NewsChain Sport
20 November 2021

Doncaster and Lincoln battled out a tame goalless draw at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between throughout the game as both sides lacked the ruthless touch in the final third.

Lincoln enjoyed the better of the first half in attacking terms with striker Dan N’Lundulu causing problems for the Doncaster defence.

But they struggled to test young Rovers goalkeeper Louis Jones until producing the best chance of the opening 45 minutes when Conor McGrandles powered onto a Jamie Robson cross and sent a header on goal which Rovers Louis Jones clawed off his line.

Doncaster were the more threatening side after the break but again struggled for opportunities in front of goal.

Aidan Barlow cut inside and lashed a shot from the corner of the box that Josh Griffiths pushed over his bar.

Lincoln could have snatched it in stoppage time but Lasse Sorensen was denied with an excellent tackle from Barlow while Tommy Rowe blocked a shot from Hakeem Adelakun.

