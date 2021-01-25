Doncaster sign former Toulouse midfielder John Bostock on 18-month deal
19:34pm, Mon 25 Jan 2021
Doncaster have signed free agent midfielder John Bostock on an 18-month deal.
The former Crystal Palace and Tottenham player was available after leaving Toulouse in October following their relegation to Ligue 2, though he spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.
The experienced 29-year-old has also played in the United States, Belgium and Turkey, now becoming Darren Moore’s third signing of the January window after Ellery Balcombe and Elliot Simoes.
Bostock could make his debut in Saturday’s League One clash away to Lincoln, with his signing coming too late for him to be involved against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.