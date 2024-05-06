Doncaster still have it all to do to reach final despite victory – Grant McCann

Grant McCann insisted Doncaster still have it all to do before they can seal a League Two play-off final date at Wembley, despite Monday night’s 2-0 first-leg success at Crewe.

Goals in either half from Luke Molyneux and Harrison Biggins put Rovers into a commanding position ahead of Friday night’s second leg at the Eco-Power Stadium and continued the stellar form McCann’s side have shown since a 2-0 home win against their play-off opponents on March 9.

The victory was the first of 10 consecutive victories for the visitors as they leapt from nowhere to secure a play-off place.

In contrast, since defeat in Yorkshire, Crewe managed only two wins in their last 10 games to limp into the end-of-season knockouts.

But McCann stressed: “We knew it was going to be tough coming here.

“People can talk about form, but it means nothing in the play-offs. Crewe started strongly and I thought it was a cagey game until we scored. We didn’t get going up to then and Crewe caused us problems when we lost the ball in our own half.

“We scored a really good goal with a little bit of quality and in the second half, we were in control.

“We tried to go for another goal and we threw ourselves forward in the closing stages.

“We wanted to take the game to Crewe and we looked the much better side in the second half.

“But this is only half-time, that is all it is and we will focus on Friday now. It’s impossible for me to influence 13,000 fans, I can only manage the team. They are a good group of players and they will stay focused on the job in hand.”

While Doncaster have been prolific in front of goal, scoring 20 times during April, Crewe had scored just five goals in their 11 outings since losing at Doncaster.

Rio Adebisi tested goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala with an early header as the hosts mounted a bright start but they rarely threatened and their passing out from the back proved their downfall.

Rovers made the most of an opening with Matt Craig combining with Hakeeb Adelakun before teeing up Molyneux to fire the opener into the roof of the net, 11 minutes before the break.

Biggins struck the crossbar with a first-time shot and it was the midfielder who doubled Rovers’ lead soon after half-time when veteran Crewe skipper Mickey Demetriou failed to deal with a through ball and Joe Ironside slipped clear to square the ball for Biggins to drive home.

Crewe boss Lee Bell tried in vain to inject some life from the bench into his side’s lethargic attack, but Chris Long failed to help on a Zac Williams header at a corner despite standing close to Lo-Tutala’s goal line.

Bell insisted his side were not out of contention and said: “We started the game extremely well, but we made a couple of mistakes in each half which put them on the front foot and Doncaster are good at what they do.

“We have got to regroup now and galvanise ourselves as we’ve got 90 minutes left and we’ll have a real go.

“The crowd were amazing and hopefully we’ll have some players who are able to start the game on Friday.

“I’ve told the players not to go home and sulk; I know what is capable from them and we have got to be optimistic and have a right go.”