22 October 2022

Dorking down Wealdstone thanks to Ryan Seager’s double

By NewsChain Sport
22 October 2022

Ryan Seager’s double helped Dorking to a 3-1 victory over Wealdstone in the Vanarama National League.

Seager put the hosts in front in the 21st minute, with Tarryn Allarakhia twice finding the net for Wealdstone in the first half only to see the offside flag raised.

It was third time lucky for Allarakhia in the 50th minute but Harry Ottaway converted Seb Bowerman’s cut-back to restore Dorking’s lead with 21 minutes left.

Sam Matthews was denied an equaliser on his debut for Wealdstone when his shot struck a post and Seager made sure of the points in injury time with his second.

