Dorking ease to victory over Wealdstone

Dorking made it back-to-back wins in the National League with a 3-1 success against Wealdstone.

James McShane gave Dorking a 12th-minute lead, tapping in from a yard after a cross by Seb Bowerman, who was the provider again for the second which was headed home in the 28th minute by a diving Jason Prior.

Josh Taylor made it three nine minutes before the break from Tom Blair’s cross to put the hosts in a completely dominant position.

Wealdstone pulled one back just before the hour mark when a free-kick was not cleared and Sam Bowen hammered home but, though Sean Adarkwa and Nathan Ferguson threatened, there was no way back.

