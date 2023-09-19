Dorking ease to victory over Wealdstone
Dorking made it back-to-back wins in the National League with a 3-1 success against Wealdstone.
James McShane gave Dorking a 12th-minute lead, tapping in from a yard after a cross by Seb Bowerman, who was the provider again for the second which was headed home in the 28th minute by a diving Jason Prior.
Josh Taylor made it three nine minutes before the break from Tom Blair’s cross to put the hosts in a completely dominant position.
Wealdstone pulled one back just before the hour mark when a free-kick was not cleared and Sam Bowen hammered home but, though Sean Adarkwa and Nathan Ferguson threatened, there was no way back.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox