26 September 2023

Dorking impress in win at Ebbsfleet

By NewsChain Sport
26 September 2023

Harry Ottaway’s 59th-minute header earned Dorking a 1-0 National League win over Ebbsfleet at the Kuflink Stadium.

Ottaway met a neat flick from Jason Prior to grab the decisive goal and extend the home side’s poor current run to five games without a win.

Ebbsfleet enjoyed the better of the opening period and both Ousseynou Cisse and Toby Edser went close to putting their side ahead.

They were punished by Ottaway’s effort but briefly thought they had snatched a point late on when Shaq Coulthirst fired home only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

