18 November 2023

Dorking return to winning ways against Boreham Wood

By NewsChain Sport
18 November 2023

Dorking returned to winning ways with a narrow 2-1 National League victory at home to Boreham Wood.

The hosts were first to strike as Alfie Rutherford made the perfect return from injury when he slotted home past goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore.

Boreham Wood nearly equalised just before half-time, with Chris Bush heading towards the net, but Dorking goalkeeper Harrison Male read it well to keep them out.

Tom Whelan equalised midway through the second half as he connected to a cross from debutant Charles Clayden to head the ball past Male.

One debutant grabbed an assist and another got a goal as Hadyn Hollis headed home the winner nine minutes from time as the home side moved up three places to 15th.

