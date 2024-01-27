27 January 2024

Dorking return to winning ways with routine victory at 10-man Boreham Wood

By NewsChain Sport
27 January 2024

Dorking got back to winning ways in the Vanarama National League after an agonising defeat at Dagenham last time out by brushing aside 10-man Boreham Wood 3-0.

Downed by Inih Effiong’s last-gasp strike in midweek, Dorking took a 32nd-minute lead here as George Francomb’s corner was met by Jason Prior, who rose highest to head beyond Nathan Ashmore.

Alfie Rutherford made it 2-0 five minutes later when he tapped into an empty net after capitalising on a loose ball before Tyrone Marsh picked up a second booking for handball on the stroke of half-time.

Charlie Carter made sure the points would be going home with Dorking in the 61st minute when he converted from close range after Prior had glanced on a long throw into the area.

