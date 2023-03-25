25 March 2023

Dorking use their heads in win over Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
25 March 2023

Jason Prior headed a double as Dorking got back to winning ways in the National League with a 3-1 victory over Maidenhead.

The hosts went into the game with plenty to prove on the back of two straight losses but started brightly and Seb Bowerman forced a fine save out of visiting keeper Alexis Andre.

The home side made a deserved breakthrough just before the half-hour mark when Prior set the tone for the afternoon by heading home a cross from George Francomb.

Prior doubled Dorking’s lead early in the second half when Jimmy Muitt turned provider, and Josh Taylor scored a header of his own just beyond the hour mark to effectively end the contest.

Maidenhead grabbed a consolation goal 10 minutes from time when Charlee Adams converted a penalty after Barry Fuller fouled Bruno Andrade in the box.

