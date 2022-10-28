28 October 2022

Double boost for Brentford as Ben Mee and Keane Lewis-Potter fit to face Wolves

By NewsChain Sport
Ben Mee and Keane Lewis-Potter have shaken off knocks in time for Brentford’s home match against Wolves.

Christian Norgaard is back in training after an Achilles injury but will not be risked.

Pontus Jansson and Aaron Hickey are out until after the World Cup.

Raul Jimenez remains out for Wolves but is returning from training in Mexico.

The striker has been in South America recovering from a groin injury and is flying back on Friday.

Chiquinho (knee), Pedro Neto (ankle) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) all remain out for the Premier League strugglers with Toti being assessed.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Mee, Ajer, Pinnock, Henry, Jensen, Janelt, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa, Cox, Baptiste, Dasilva, Canos, Ghoddos, Roerslev, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter, Jorgensen.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Mosquera, Collins, Jonny, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, B Traore, Podence, Hodge, Nunes, Moutinho, Guedes, Ronan, Campbell, A Traore, Costa, Hwang.

