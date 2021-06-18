Double signing for Luton as Cameron Jerome and Henri Lansbury join squad
Luton have announced the signings of veteran forward Cameron Jerome and former Arsenal midfielder Henri Lansbury.
Jerome, 34, arrives at Kenilworth Road as a free agent, with his contract at MK Dons expiring at the end of June.
Lansbury, 30, has agreed terms to sign for the Hatters when his current deal with Bristol City runs out, and will also join from July 1.
Jerome brings with him experience from more than 500 games, scoring 145 goals, after starting out at Cardiff before spells at Birmingham, Stoke, Norwich and Derby as well as a stint in Turkey with Goztepe.
Hatters boss Nathan Jones said on the Luton club website: “We wanted to bring in another target man, one for competition for Elijah (Adebayo), but also to provide something a little bit different as well.
“We feel Cameron can do a bit of everything, so it’s a real logical one.”
“We’ve looked at so many front men now, and we felt that what he would give us, he’s the best about.”
Lansbury came through the Arsenal youth ranks before loan spells with Norwich and West Ham ahead of a permanent switch to Nottingham Forest, then on to Aston Villa, helping them win promotion to the Premier League.
Jones said: “We felt that we needed two things: that real know-how at the level, but also that real top-end quality, and we believe Henri gives that.
“He’s a fantastic midfield player, has had a wonderful career, been promoted from the division more than once, has played for some massive clubs and has real good pedigree.”