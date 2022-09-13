13 September 2022

Doubles from Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin help Wrexham demolish Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
13 September 2022

Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin hit braces to help Wrexham put struggling Dagenham to the sword with a 4-1 win.

The Welsh outfit continued their fine start to the National League campaign with a sixth victory but remain second after leaders Chesterfield’s own success over Southend.

Another heavy loss for Dagenham, after a 5-0 thrashing at home to Notts County earlier this month, further piles the pressure on boss Daryl McMahon.

Palmer broke the deadlock in the 25th minute with a stooping header and the division’s top goalscorer Mullin got in on the act before half-time.

The same duo completed the job with two goals in three second-half minutes with Mullin firing home in the 72nd minute before Palmer completed his double with a quarter of an hour left.

Junior Morias gave Dagenham’s travelling support of 17 something to shout about with a consolation in stoppage time.

