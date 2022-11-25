Doug Tharme set to miss out for Accrington in FA Cup tie against Barnet
Accrington are set to be without Blackpool loanee Doug Tharme for Saturday’s visit of Barnet in the FA Cup second round.
Tharme sat out the round one victory over Crawley earlier this month and Stanley boss John Coleman does not expect the defender to be granted permission to feature from his parent club.
Joe Pritchard (hamstring) and Ryan Astley (knee) remain sidelined but are closing in on a return.
Sean McConville (calf) and Michael Nottingham (knee) should be back before the end of 2022 but Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Matt Lowe, Mo Sangare and David Morgan are long-term absentees.
Vanarama National League side Barnet enter this fixture in good form following a five-match unbeaten run.
Sam Woods will miss out for the London outfit after his red card in the previous round against Chelmsford.
Bees manager Dean Brennan will be boosted by the availability of Louie Annesley, who joined on loan from Blackburn on Monday.
Barnet are set to travel up to Lancashire on Friday and stay overnight to aid their preparation for the second-round tie.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox