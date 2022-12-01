Doug Tharme to return to Accrington squad for visit of Oxford
Accrington defender Doug Tharme will return for the visit of Oxford.
The centre-back, on loan from Blackpool, was not allowed to play in last weekend’s FA Cup tie by his parent club but comes back in for Sky Bet League One action.
On-loan Everton defender Ryan Astley should be back after a knee injury while midfielder Joe Pritchard is also back in contention after a hamstring problem.
Defender Baba Fernandes is doubtful with a knock.
Oxford’s Kyle Joseph is likely to remain sidelined until late January with an ankle injury.
The on-loan Swansea forward has been absent for almost four weeks and his rehabilitation is expected to take several more.
Winger Josh Murphy, who has been out since mid-October due to injury, is set to come back into the squad.
Sam Baldock, Yanic Wildschut and Oisin Smyth are all expected to remain sidelined.
