Dover shot down again in bid for first league victory

Dover are bottom of the table (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
21:53pm, Tue 05 Oct 2021
Bottom-placed Dover remain without a win in the Vanarama National League this season after losing 2-1 at home to Aldershot.

The second-bottom Shots went ahead in the 23rd minute when Tommy Willard scored his first senior goal, finishing off a smart counter-attack involving Toby Edser and Corie Andrews from a Dover corner.

Dover levelled five minutes after the interval through Aaron Cosgrave, who fired into the far corner from a tight angle.

The hosts almost went ahead in the 60th minute, with Koby Arthur’s shot from distance superbly tipped over by Mitchell Walker.

But it was Aldershot who produced the winner 14 minutes from time as Edser smashed home to secure Mark Molesley’s first league win as manager.

