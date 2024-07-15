Dream comes true as Angel Di Maria bows out with Copa America triumph

Angel Di Maria said he had dreamed of bowing out of international football by winning the Copa America.

The retiring former Manchester United player joined captain Lionel Messi and veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi to lift the trophy after Argentina sealed a record-breaking 16th trophy with a 1-0 win over Colombia in Miami.

The tournament’s top scorer Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal in the second period of extra-time, moments before Di Maria left the pitch for the final time after announcing his international retirement.

“The truth is, it’s hard to describe,” Di Maria said. “It was written like that.

“I told the guys last night at dinner that I dreamed it. That’s why I said it was my last Copa America. I dreamed we made it to the final and we won it so I could go out this way.

“I’ll be always grateful to this generation who gave me everything, helped me win what I always wanted and today, I am leaving like this. It could not be better.”

Victory completed a hat-trick of major trophies for Argentina as they defended their Copa America either side of the World Cup title they won in 2022.

They were forced to play much of the second half and extra-time without Messi, who hobbled off with what appeared to be an ankle injury and watched on in tears from the bench.

“Finally today we were able to win for him, to give him joy,” said Di Maria.

Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez was named the best goalkeeper of the tournament with Colombia’s James Rodriguez selected as best player of the tournament.