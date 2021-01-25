Duane Holmes offers Championship know how in second spell at Huddersfield
Duane Holmes has “grown as a player” since his first spell at Huddersfield according to head of football operations Leigh Bromby.
The 26-year-old midfielder has rejoined the Terriers from Derby for an undisclosed fee on an initial deal until the summer of 2024.
Holmes made 26 appearances for Town after making his debut in September 2013 having come through the club’s academy.
He has since played for Scunthorpe and the Rams, and Bromby told Huddersfield’s website: “Short-term deals are more commonplace in January, so to secure the services of a player that we want over a long period on good financial terms is a real positive.
“Our fans know Duane’s game well, but equally I think he has grown as a footballer in his time away from Huddersfield Town. He adds more Championship know how to our squad, but he’s still only 26 and I believe the best is yet to come.
“His attributes – energy, determination, speed and an eye for goal – will complement our style of play, and we know all about his personality too.
“He knows this club so well, and he was extremely keen to return and show everyone what he’s capable of.”