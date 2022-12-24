Dumbarton (Ian Rutherford/PA)
24 December 2022

Dumbarton celebrate club milestone with comfortable win over East Fife

By NewsChain Sport
24 December 2022

Dumbarton celebrated their 150th anniversary with a routine 2-0 win over East Fife.

The Scottish League Two leaders eased to victory after goals from Gregor Buchanan and David Wilson left them four points clear of Stirling.

Defender Buchanan opened the scoring after 33 minutes, having hit the bar two minutes earlier.

Wilson doubled the leaders’ advantage seconds after the re-start, latching on to Ryan Wallace’s pass and finding the corner.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

No further action to be taken against Piers Morgan death threat suspect

news

Hundreds of fish killed as world's largest cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin hotel releasing 1m litres of water

world news

Ten dead including five children in French apartment building fire

world news