29 March 2023

Dumbarton miss chance to go top as Forfar secure narrow victory

29 March 2023

Dumbarton missed the chance to go top of the Scottish League Two table after being beaten 1-0 by Forfar.

The result means that the Sons are still two points behind league leaders Stirling, while victory sees the Loons move up into fifth.

Dumbarton had a fantastic opportunity to take the lead after being awarded a penalty in the 16th minute, but goalkeeper Marc McCallum made a great low dive to deny Ally Love from the spot.

Seb Ross found the eventual winner for the visitors, firing the ball home in the 63rd minute to seal three points.

