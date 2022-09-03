Dumbarton stay perfect in League Two with victory at East Fife
Dumbarton maintained their perfect start to the cinch League Two campaign with a 1-0 win at East Fife.
Declan Byrne struck late in the first half to give the Sons a sixth straight league victory.
Newcomers Bonnyrigg Rose remain second, but are now eight points behind after losing 2-0 at Elgin.
Bryan Cameron broke the deadlock early on and forward Kane Hester added a late second as City picked up their first league win.
Stenhousemuir sit fourth after beating Stranraer 3-1 at Ochilview Park.
William Sewell gave the Warriors and early lead, before Nicky Jamieson and Sean Crighton struck twice the space of five minutes before the break.
James Hilton pulled a goal back for the visitors early in the second half, and Stranraer saw forward Matthew Grant sent off late on for a second caution.
Tommy Goss grabbed a second-half double as Annan came from behind to win 2-1 against Forfar, who went ahead at the break through Matthew Aitken.
Stirling and Albion drew 1-1 at Forthbank Stadium, where Kyle Banner’s opener early in the second half for the Binos was soon cancelled out by Charlie Reilly.
