11 May 2024

Dumbarton to meet Spartans in Scottish League One play-off final

By NewsChain Sport
11 May 2024

Dumbarton edged into the Scottish League One play-off final as a 0-0 draw away to Stirling was enough to secure a 2-1 aggregate win in their semi-final clash.

The Sons had early chances for Tony Wallace and Gallagher Lennon before Dale Carrick fired narrowly wide for Stirling in the 20th minute.

Michael Ruth had a shot cleared off the line for Dumbarton before Callum Crane went close at the other end.

The best chance for either side came early in the second half when Rudi Molotnikov’s effort struck a post for Stirling.

But it finished goalless as Dumbarton’s advantage from the first leg made the difference to set up a meeting with Spartans.

