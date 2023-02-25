Duncan Ferguson frustrated after Forest Green are denied penalty in Lincoln draw

Duncan Ferguson feels his name is stopping Forest Green getting a fair break.

Ferguson has not seen Rovers win in his six games as boss and was left baffled after winger Corey O’Keefe had a penalty shout waved away in the 1-1 home draw with Lincoln.

Ferguson said: “The fourth official said there was contact. So if there’s contact and he goes down in the box, it’s an easy decision.

“I think it’s me, I do. Maybe it’s my name, I’m not quite sure, but we just don’t seem to be getting the breaks.

“We’re not getting decisions, it’s as simple as that. I think the defence worked hard, but the first goal was a great goal.

“We created chances in the second half and that was a bit more like us.”

Ben House stunned Rovers to open the scoring with a perfect side-footed volley after just four minutes.

Skipper Regan Poole sent over a teasing cross from the right and House nipped between two static defenders to bury his first-time shot and claim his ninth goal of the season.

Jordan Garrick levelled in the 58th minute with his third goal for Forest Green.

Winger Garrick spent the first half of the season on loan at Lincoln from Swansea, but made a permanent switch to bottom club Rovers in January.

Lincoln head coach Mark Kennedy said: “In terms of possession in the first half, they dominated. In the second half it was completely the opposite.

“In terms of chances and winning the game I thought we were head and shoulders above.

“I thought Ben was awesome and his goal was a goal-of-the-season contender.”