Duncan Ferguson pleased with his first point despite late Morecambe equaliser

Duncan Ferguson focused on the positives despite being denied his first win as Forest Green boss by a last-gasp Morecambe equaliser.

Cole Stockton scored an 89th-minute leveller to cancel out Jahmari Clarke’s opener seven minutes earlier.

After two defeats in his first two games in charge of League One’s bottom club, Ferguson looked set for a valuable three points. But he suffered a cruel blow as fellow strugglers Morecambe extended their unbeaten home run to nine games.

Ferguson said: “I’m disappointed we didn’t get the three points but also pleased to get my first point at the end of the day.

“We were the better team and created the better chances and up to the point they scored we looked comfortable. They had all the possession but we worked our socks off and had the better chances.

“We put some great balls into the box that just needed someone on the end of them and I was pleased with the way we played.

“In the end though we just sat back too deep after scoring the opener and it was disappointing not to see the game out.

“It’s hard to complain though and the three games I have had in charge have been incredible for me.

“Morecambe haven’t lost at home for about four months and we were two minutes away from beating them and we have to take the positives from that.”

Clarke looked set to give the visitors the three points with a well-taken header nine minutes from time.

But Morecambe hit back with one minute remaining when a long clearance from Connor Ripley was touched into Stockton’s path and the striker drove the ball into the roof of Ross Doohan’s net.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said Ferguson’s spoiling tactics made life difficult for his side who were looking for a fifth successive home win.

He said: “They were really solid and the new manager has them really well drilled and they made life difficult for us.

“Their shape and structure denied us space and didn’t let us play and it was deeply frustrating.

“Credit to them because their game plan was excellent and I think we have done well to come away with a point after being behind with a couple of minutes to go and I have to praise my lads for the character they showed to stay in the game.”