18 November 2023

Duncan Ferguson remains unbeaten as Inverness boss despite late Dunfermline draw

By NewsChain Sport
18 November 2023

Lewis McCann rescued a point for Dunfermline as Duncan Ferguson maintained his unbeaten record as Inverness boss in a 1-1 draw.

The former Everton striker is yet to lose after six games in charge despite seeing victory slip away late on.

Danny Devine gave the visitors the lead two minutes before the break when he fired in from inside the box.

But McCann levelled for the hosts with three minutes left when his strike went in off the post.

