23 December 2023

Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness earn draw against Partick Thistle

By NewsChain Sport
23 December 2023

Inverness ended a two-match losing run in the Scottish Championship with a 1-1 draw at third-placed Partick Thistle.

Duncan Ferguson’s side, who are third from bottom, took the lead in the first minute through Max Anderson, who netted from a Billy Mckay pass.

But the visitors’ lead only lasted 14 minutes as Jack McMillan fired in from close range.

David Wotherspoon and Anderson shot just wide for Inverness, while Danny Devine cleared McMillan’s effort off the line at the other end.

