21 March 2023

Dundee beat Ayr to move to within four points of Championship summit

By NewsChain Sport
21 March 2023

Dundee closed the gap to four points on cinch Championship leaders Queen’s Park with a 3-1 victory over third-placed Ayr.

Alex Jakubiak and Luke McCowan scored second-half goals to thwart Ayr, who are now four points behind Dundee.

Ryan Sweeney put the home side ahead with a 13th-minute header, but Dipo Akinyemi equalised just four minutes later before Jakubiak and McCowan settled the contest.

