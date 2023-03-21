Dundee beat Ayr to move to within four points of Championship summit
Dundee closed the gap to four points on cinch Championship leaders Queen’s Park with a 3-1 victory over third-placed Ayr.
Alex Jakubiak and Luke McCowan scored second-half goals to thwart Ayr, who are now four points behind Dundee.
Ryan Sweeney put the home side ahead with a 13th-minute header, but Dipo Akinyemi equalised just four minutes later before Jakubiak and McCowan settled the contest.
