Dundee boost promotion hopes with win over play-off rivals Raith

By NewsChain Sport
16:58pm, Sat 24 Apr 2021
Dundee kept alive their hopes of finishing second in the Scottish Championship with a 2-1 win over 10-man Raith at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues are now just one point behind Raith with one match remaining, with the runners-up going straight into the play-off semi-finals.

Jason Cummings, recalled to the starting line-up, fired Dundee ahead in the 13th minute after Kyle Benedictus was penalised for handball.

Liam Fontaine added a second 11 minutes before the break when he met Paul McGowan’s corner with a firm header.

Benedictus nodded in a consolation with two minutes left before Raith had Dylan Tait sent off in stoppage time for a poor challenge on McGowan.

Dundee must now win at Queen of the South on Friday and hope Raith fail to beat champions Hearts at home to clinch second spot.

