14 December 2021

Dundee captain Charlie Adam arrested over road traffic offence

By NewsChain Sport
14 December 2021

Dundee captain Charlie Adam has been arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence.

The former Rangers, Blackpool, Liverpool and Scotland midfielder, who turned 36 last week, was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning on Dundee Road West.

Police Scotland told the PA news agency: “Shortly after 4.25am on Monday 13 December, a 36-year-old man was arrested and charged for a road traffic offence in Dundee Road West, Dundee.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Adam will miss Dundee’s cinch Premiership match against Hibernian at Easter Road after going off injured in Saturday’s defeat away to Ross County.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Dominic Raab gets his numbers wrong by claiming 250 people are in hospital with Omicron - actually it’s only 10!

news

Lewis Hamilton put to the sword again! F1 star to be knighted at Windsor Castle days after being pipped at the post for world title

news

No more home tests available! Government website says lateral flow kits have run out

news