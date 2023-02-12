Dundee are up to second in the cinch Championship (PA)
12 February 2023

Dundee climb to second with convincing home defeat of Cove Rangers

By NewsChain Sport
12 February 2023

Dundee moved up to second in the cinch Championship with a convincing 3-0 victory over Cove Rangers.

After a competitive first half, the hosts broke the deadlock four minutes after the break through Alex Jakubiak, after Zach Robinson fizzed the ball across goal.

Dundee doubled their advantage two minutes later, Robinson going from creator to finisher as he smashed in emphatically from 12 yards.

Lyall Cameron saw his penalty saved by visiting goalkeeper Scott Fox around the hour mark but he made amends to seal a perfect afternoon in the 78th minute, firing home from inside the area.

