19 November 2022

Dundee close on top spot but Hamilton’s woes go on

By NewsChain Sport
19 November 2022

Dundee sit a point off the top of the Scottish Championship after a 1-0 victory over struggling Hamilton.

Paul McMullan’s second-half winner settled the game as the hosts kept up their title chase.

The former Celtic youngster converted Zak Rudden’s centre 12 minutes after the re-start

Reegan Mimnaugh hit the bar for Hamilton but they remain bottom of the table having won just once in their last 11 league games.

