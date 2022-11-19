Dundee close on top spot but Hamilton’s woes go on
Dundee sit a point off the top of the Scottish Championship after a 1-0 victory over struggling Hamilton.
Paul McMullan’s second-half winner settled the game as the hosts kept up their title chase.
The former Celtic youngster converted Zak Rudden’s centre 12 minutes after the re-start
Reegan Mimnaugh hit the bar for Hamilton but they remain bottom of the table having won just once in their last 11 league games.
