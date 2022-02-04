Dundee could have Jordan Marshall back from injury for visit of Ross County
Dundee could have Jordan Marshall back from injury for the visit of Ross County, with the left-back definitely expected to make the midweek game against Hearts if not.
Lee Ashcroft is back running following a hamstring injury while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.
Dundee have been awaiting a decision from FIFA over whether a loan deal for Bournemouth defender Zeno Ibsen-Rossi went through before Monday night’s transfer deadline.
Ross County saw goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer (facial knock) and defender Jack Baldwin (knee) drop out of their team for the midweek draw with Aberdeen.
Defender Kayne Ramsay went off at half-time through illness.
Midfielder David Cancola has been missing with a groin problem.
