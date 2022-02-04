04 February 2022

Dundee could have Jordan Marshall back from injury for visit of Ross County

By NewsChain Sport
04 February 2022

Dundee could have Jordan Marshall back from injury for the visit of Ross County, with the left-back definitely expected to make the midweek game against Hearts if not.

Lee Ashcroft is back running following a hamstring injury while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.

Dundee have been awaiting a decision from FIFA over whether a loan deal for Bournemouth defender Zeno Ibsen-Rossi went through before Monday night’s transfer deadline.

Ross County saw goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer (facial knock) and defender Jack Baldwin (knee) drop out of their team for the midweek draw with Aberdeen.

Defender Kayne Ramsay went off at half-time through illness.

Midfielder David Cancola has been missing with a groin problem.

