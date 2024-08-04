Dundee deny Dundee United winning return to Premiership with late leveller

Dundee fought back twice to prevent city rivals Dundee United marking their return to the William Hill Premiership with a victory in a thrilling 2-2 draw at a packed Tannadice.

The newly-promoted hosts started strongly and deservedly led at the break after goals from Kristijan Trapanovski and Miller Thomson either side of an equaliser from Dark Blues forward Seb Palmer-Houlden.

But Tony Docherty’s side hit back for a second time to earn a point through a late penalty from captain Luke McCowan.

United were given a guard of honour on to the pitch by their city rivals in recognition of their Championship title triumph last term, although there was no such goodwill from the 3000 away supporters who jeered loudly as the hosts emerged from the tunnel.

The Tannadice side signalled their intent early on when Vicko Sevelj burst into the box and saw a low angled shot pushed behind by Jon McCracken at the near post.

David Babunski then blazed high over the bar in the 12th minute after being picked out in a central position inside the box by a Thomson cutback.

A minute later, United’s purposeful start paid off in the form of an opening goal. Babunski found Jort Van Der Sande with a through ball into the box and the Dutchman swiftly squared a pass into the path of Trapanovski, who fired home an emphatic first-time finish from 15 yards out.

Dundee trailed for just five minutes, however, as on-loan Bristol City forward Palmer-Houlden pounced to force in a loose ball from three yards out after Jack Walton could only tip Simon Murray’s angled strike across the goalmouth following an incisive attack down the left involving Lyall Cameron and McCowan.

The frenetic pace to proceedings continued and United got themselves back in front in the 23rd minute. Will Ferry was allowed plenty space in the middle of the pitch to feed a pass out to the right for Sevelj, who sent a perfectly-executed low delivery across goal for the untracked Thomson to tap in at the far post.

Babunski then drove just wide from 15 yards out in the 31st minute before sending a deft chip from the edge of box just over as the interval approached. His fellow North Macedonian midfielder Trapanovski was then denied by McCracken in the last action of an exhilarating first half.

Trapanovski had a brilliant chance to stretch United’s lead in the 57th minute when he got himself clean through and clipped the ball beyond the advancing McCracken but Cameron scampered back to prevent it rolling over the line.

It proved pivotal as Dundee got themselves level in the 80th minute through McCowan’s penalty after VAR intervened to overturn an initial offside decision against Murray, who was fouled by Ross Graham as he burst into the box.

Dundee substitute Curtis Main spurned a stoppage-time chance to win it, so United were able to draw some consolation from extending their unbeaten run over their city rivals to seven matches.