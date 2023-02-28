Dundee drop points as Brian Graham double inspires Partick Thistle
Dundee lost ground to Queen’s Park at the top of the cinch Championship with a 3-1 defeat to Partick Thistle.
Brian Graham got the first goal of the game three minutes before the break when he finished past Adam Legzdins from close range to make it 1-0.
The visitors doubled their advantage 15 minutes from the end through Graham’s second of the evening when he nodded home from a corner.
Dundee found a route back into the game with 10 minutes to go when Ben Williamson’s cross was fired in by Jordan McGhee.
Any threat of a Dundee fightback was quashed more or less straight away as Thistle got their third a minute later when Scott Tiffoney raced through on goal and tucked home to secure all three points.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox