Dundee face Motherwell with weakened squad after further positive Covid-19 case

Dundee are set to travel to Motherwell with a weakened squad after a further positive Covid-19 case.

The cinch Premiership bottom club confirmed before Wednesday’s goalless draw with Hibernian that they would be without Luke McCowan and Zak Rudden through Covid-related absences.

The club have now confirmed that they have returned two positive tests this week.

A statement added: “The first positive case earlier this week led to five players being identified as close contacts and as a result, some members of the squad missed out against Hibernian due to isolation periods.

“Testing ahead of tomorrow’s match at Fir Park has returned another positive case and, as a result, a further five players have been identified as close contacts and some further players will have to isolate as a result.

“The club is co-operating fully with the appropriate authorities.”

Both McCowan and Rudden will remain out at Fir Park, while Charlie Adam has dropped out of the squad with a hamstring injury.

Manager Mark McGhee was already missing goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and long-term absentee Cillian Sheridan through injury.

Speaking before the latest news, McGhee was looking to build on the draw against Hibs after the shock of their 4-0 defeat by Livingston in his first home game in charge.

“First and foremost, it was a good performance on Wednesday and that was the focus, the points weren’t as important,” McGhee said.

“Wednesday was about giving us a foothold and we did that, which is something to develop and build moving forward.

“We are striving for some form of continuity and consistency. If we play well and perform to the level we did on Wednesday then we’ll win games.

“We showed how we have a determination to stay in a game and try and win a game after the shocking result and confidence-sapping result last weekend.

“It doesn’t have to be quantum leap from the other night. As long as we start to achieve a level of consistency, then I know we will start to get better.”

McGhee served Motherwell as manager over two spells.

“I am looking forward to seeing a lot of old friends and my son is coming up from Brighton to go to the game,” he said. “He is very excited about seeing people that he knows. But we are going there to beat them and that’s the priority.”

Meanwhile, McGhee was unaware of the situation regarding Danny Mullen after reports claimed the striker had rejected a contract extension.

The Dundee boss said: “I don’t know what that contract thing is about but Danny Mullen is the only fit striker we have at the club at the moment so he has a big part to play on Saturday.”