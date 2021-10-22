Dundee need to build on first Premiership win against Hearts – Charlie Adam

Charlie Adam stressed the need for Dundee to build on their first cinch Premiership win of the season when they take on Hearts on Saturday.

The Dark Blues finally secured their first three points of the campaign by beating Aberdeen 2-1 at Dens Park last week to take them off the bottom of the table.

Ahead of the trip to Tynecastle, where the home side are undefeated in nine league fixtures to sit in second place, Adam told DEETV: “It is important that we build on that and we don’t just think that because we have won one game, we are in a good place.

“It wasn’t a pretty sight being bottom of the league so we have to pick up and get results and push us up the league.

“We need to build on that, we need to go and win two and three games in a row if you can. It is difficult to do that, we know that.

“It is a another tough test at the weekend, it is a challenge but one we are looking forward to.

“It has been a lot happier place this week. To get the first win is great, the lads have been ready to go and you have seen a few started to enjoy themselves.

“The pressure is off to get that first win but we have to build on it.”

Despite Hearts being one point behind leaders Rangers, with whom they drew 1-1 at Ibrox last week, Adam put the task into context.

He said: “You are not playing Man City or Man United, you are playing Hearts.

“They are a good side, we know that, they are undefeated, we will show them that respect but we feel we are capable of going there and getting a result.

“They are playing a little bit of a different formation from last year, different players but so do we and we look forward to going there.

“They are in good form. I watched the game against Rangers and Rangers had a lot of the ball and created a lot of chances.

“Hearts have played well this year, deserve to be where they are but you will get chances and it is important that you take them.”