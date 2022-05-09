09 May 2022

Dundee remain without Adam Legzdins for Hibernian game

By NewsChain Sport
09 May 2022

Dundee manager Mark McGhee will select from an unchanged squad for Tuesday’s night’s cinch Premiership match at home to Hibernian.

The relegation-bound Dark Blues will again be without goalkeeper Adam Legzdins due to a knee problem.

Defender Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) also remain sidelined.

Hibs will be missing captain Paul Hanlon, who is preparing to undergo knee surgery.

Scott Allan is out again due to injury, along with Chris Cadden (thigh).

Drey Wright, Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis all remain absent and will not feature again this term.

