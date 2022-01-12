12 January 2022

Dundee sign Canada international Jay Chapman

By NewsChain Sport
12 January 2022

Dundee have signed Canada international midfielder Jay Chapman, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

The 28-year-old will move to the Kilmac Stadium “in the near future” once all the necessary paperwork is finalised.

Chapman has been a free agent since November after leaving Inter Miami, where he played 25 times under former England international Phil Neville in the MLS. Prior to moving to Miami – owned by David Beckham – in 2019, he was with Toronto.

The midfielder has played three times for Canada, most recently in 2020.

He becomes James McPake’s first signing of the current transfer window.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police probe alleged petrol bomb attack on UFC star Conor McGregor’s Dublin pub

world news

PM pulls out of visit to vaccination clinic after un-named family member tests positive for Covid - despite guidance not requiring self-isolation

news

Anti-Brexit activist Gina Miller launches new political party - but hardly anyone is there to see it

news