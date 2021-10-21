error code: 1003
21 October 2021

Dundee still awaiting news on the injury suffered by midfielder Shaun Byrne

By NewsChain Sport
21 October 2021

Dundee are still awaiting a full prognosis of Shaun Byrne’s injury but manager James McPake admitted initial results do not spell good news.

The midfielder was carried off on a stretcher after damaging his knee in Saturday’s victory over Aberdeen and will miss this weekend’s trip to face Hearts.

McPake said: “The scan is not great and we will see the consultant on Monday.

“It’s not the worst news but there is a bit of damage there.

“We will wait and see what the specialist says and we will hopefully have a time frame on Monday.”

