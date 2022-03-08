08 March 2022

Dundee still without ‘four or five’ due to Covid issues ahead of St Mirren clash

By NewsChain Sport
08 March 2022

Dundee boss Mark McGhee will still be without “four or five” players due to Covid-related issues for the visit of St Mirren on Wednesday night.

Attacker Niall McGinn, who missed the game against Motherwell at the weekend with a knock, will be assessed after he returned to training.

Captain Charlie Adam has not quite recovered from a hamstring injury while striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and goalkeeper Adam Legzdins (knee) remain out.

Defender Conor McCarthy is a fitness doubt for St Mirren after limping off against Ross County.

McCarthy suffered an ankle knock and is rated “touch and go” for the trip to Tayside.

Connor Ronan returns from suspension but Matt Millar remains on the sidelines with a minor injury.

