09 December 2023

Dundee United back on top after narrow win against Ayr

By NewsChain Sport
09 December 2023

Dundee United returned to the top of the cinch Championship by beating Ayr 1-0 at Tannadice.

Kai Fotheringham fired home his 10th goal of the season after 63 minutes to take United above Raith, who were 4-3 winners over Partick Thistle on Friday.

Ayr went close to opening the scoring after 13 minutes when Fraser Bryden’s effort was cleared off the line by Kevin Holt.

Fotheringham missed two scoring opportunities, both set up by Glenn Middleton, before pouncing on a loose ball after Ayr had failed to clear a corner.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Mourners line streets of Dublin to say goodbye to Shane MacGowan

world news

Gunman dead after killing three in attack at Las Vegas university

news

Covid inquiry: Johnson admits he may have only read Sage minutes ‘once or twice’

news